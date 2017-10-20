Lakers' Larry Nance: Starts at power forward Thursday

Nance is starting at power forward in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

As expected, Nance will draw the start at the four-spot in the Lakers' season opener. The young forward showed signs of promise during the 2016-17 season, averaging 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in just 22.9 minutes per game. He could see some extended run early in the season as Julius Randle is dealing with a nagging rib injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories