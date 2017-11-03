Lakers' Larry Nance: Suffers broken thumb

X-rays on Nance's injured left hand revealed a fractured thumb Thursday, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

It's a tough break for Nance and the Lakers, as the 24-year-old was beginning to put together a very solid 2017-2018 campaign. Through his first seven games, the 6-foot-9 forward was averaging 11.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game on 60 percent shooting. A timeline for his return hasn't been established, though it's probably safe to assume that Nance will be sidelined for more than a few weeks. Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma figure to see an uptick in minutes in the starter's absence.