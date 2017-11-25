Lakers' Larry Nance: Targeting Monday return
Nance (thumb) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is targeting Monday's matchup against the Clippers for a return.
Nance appeared in just eight games before suffering a broken thumb, causing him to miss the past 11. In his stead, Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle have seen role increases and have responded well. At the moment, it's unclear how each player's minutes will shake out with the return of Nance to the rotation. Prior to his injury, he was averaging 23.1 minutes per game, Kuzma was averaging 26.8 and Randle was seeing 19.0. Confirmation of Nance's status may arrive after Monday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Has wisdom tooth removed, misses practice•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Progresses to shooting•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Will miss four-to-six weeks after surgery•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Suffers broken thumb•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Leaves with hand injury Thursday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Another double-double in win•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...