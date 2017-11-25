Lakers' Larry Nance: Targeting Monday return

Nance (thumb) was a full participant in Saturday's practice and is targeting Monday's matchup against the Clippers for a return.

Nance appeared in just eight games before suffering a broken thumb, causing him to miss the past 11. In his stead, Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle have seen role increases and have responded well. At the moment, it's unclear how each player's minutes will shake out with the return of Nance to the rotation. Prior to his injury, he was averaging 23.1 minutes per game, Kuzma was averaging 26.8 and Randle was seeing 19.0. Confirmation of Nance's status may arrive after Monday's morning shootaround.