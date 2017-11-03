Lakers' Larry Nance: Will miss four-to-six weeks after surgery

Nance (thumb) will undergo surgery Friday and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Nance broke his thumb during Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers. In the seven games prior to the injury, Nance was on pace to average career highs in both points (11.1) and rebounds (7.9). That still may be the case when he comes back, but the injury certainly puts a damper on his campaign. In the meantime, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma will seemingly absorb most of his role and could make for solid plays in both year-long and daily fantasy while Nance remains in street clothes.