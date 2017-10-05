Lakers' Larry Nance: Will play in Wednesday's exhibition
Nance (finger) will play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets.
Nance hurt his right index finger during Monday's preseason contest, but a subsequent X-ray cleared him of a break. He's expected to play through the sprained finger Wednesday and should take on his usual role off the bench in the frontcourt, though more minutes could be available due to Brandon Ingram's (head) absence.
