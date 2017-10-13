Lakers' Larry Nance: Will start Friday

Nance will start at power forward for Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.

There's an ongoing competition between Nance, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma for minutes at power forward -- a situation coach Luke Walton would seemingly like to solve before the regular season tips off. Nance is probably the least likely to come out as the starter, but he's given the team quality minutes off the bench in the past.