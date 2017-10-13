Lakers' Larry Nance: Will start Friday
Nance will start at power forward for Friday's preseason finale against the Clippers, Bill Oram of The Orange County Register reports.
There's an ongoing competition between Nance, Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma for minutes at power forward -- a situation coach Luke Walton would seemingly like to solve before the regular season tips off. Nance is probably the least likely to come out as the starter, but he's given the team quality minutes off the bench in the past.
More News
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Gets start at power forward Sunday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Fills out stat sheet on second unit•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Will play in Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: X-rays return negative•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Doesn't practice, does strength work Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Larry Nance: Returns from finger injury•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...