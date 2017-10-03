Lakers' Larry Nance: X-rays return negative
Nance (finger) underwent X-rays Tuesday, which returned negative, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.
The negative results are a good sign for Nance and the Lakers, as he plays a significant role in the team's gameplan. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets for the time being.
