Play

Lakers' Larry Nance: X-rays return negative

Nance (finger) underwent X-rays Tuesday, which returned negative, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.

The negative results are a good sign for Nance and the Lakers, as he plays a significant role in the team's gameplan. He should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball