Lakers' LeBron James: 18 points in win over Kings

James had 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Thursday's win over Sacramento.

It was another productive night for James, who was limited to 16 minutes of action. Expect his workload to continue to be restricted over the Lakers' final three preseason games, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's rested for at least one of those contests.