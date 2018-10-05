Lakers' LeBron James: 18 points in win over Kings
James had 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 6-6 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Thursday's win over Sacramento.
It was another productive night for James, who was limited to 16 minutes of action. Expect his workload to continue to be restricted over the Lakers' final three preseason games, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's rested for at least one of those contests.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play 14-to-16 minutes Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Sees 15 minutes in preseason opener•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Will play in preseason opener•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Signs four-year contract with Lakers•
-
Cavaliers' LeBron James: Set to become unrestricted free agent•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.