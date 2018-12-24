Lakers' LeBron James: 22-point double-double in loss
James turned in 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Sunday's 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.
James and the Lakers have now dropped three of their last four games but he's double or triple-doubled in all but one of those contests. the return of Brandon Ingram will relieve some of the pressure placed on LeBron as they head into Oakland to face the Warriors on Christmas Day.
