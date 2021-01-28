James recorded 34 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six rebounds and six assists Wednesday in a 107-106 loss against the Sixers.

After a 10-game win streak on the road, the Lakers suffered their first away loss in Philadelphia. It had little to do with James, who led them in both points (34) and assists (six) during was his second-best scoring performance this season (behind Monday's 46-point game at Cleveland). James also dominated in the other road games by averaging 26.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists across those 10 wins.