James supplied 19 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After a slow start, James managed to get things going in the right direction, albeit in a losing effort. With that said, the Timberwolves did a great job of limiting James, who along with Austin Reaves, struggled to build any real momentum. Game 2 will be in Los Angeles on Tuesday, with James hoping to reverse the narrative before the series heads to Minnesota.