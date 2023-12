James (calf) will play Monday against New York, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

James carrying a questionable designation pregame has been standard protocol for the 38-year-old this season, but coach Darvin Ham designated him as a game-time decision Monday evening, which put his status in true doubt. Nonetheless, he will suit up alongside Anthony Davis (hip), D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Jarred Vanderbilt (back) in a mostly healthy Lakers' lineup.