Lakers' LeBron James: Active vs. Kings
James (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
James appeared on the injury report for Sunday's game with a bruised left knee, but it appears to have just been precautionary. Expect James to take on his regular workload Sunday night against Sacramento.
