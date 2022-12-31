James ended with 47 points (18-27 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block in 40 minutes during Friday's 130-121 win over the Hawks.

James was spectacular in Friday's win, continuing to push the limits with a vintage performance on his 38th birthday. It's basically a one-man show in Los Angeles, with James shouldering a hefty amount, especially on the offensive end of the court. Despite frequenting the injury report, he tends to suit up whenever possible, much to the delight of his fantasy managers. The Lakers don't seem ready to throw the towel in, so James should be locked in as their number one option, at least until Anthony Davis returns from his injury.