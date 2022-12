James (ankle) registered 28 points (12-24 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 129-110 victory over the Magic.

James struggled from three in Tuesday's win, but still let the Lakers in scoring while nearly posting his eighth straight 30-point game. James has tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in 14 appearances this year.