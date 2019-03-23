Lakers' LeBron James: Almost triple-doubles in return

James had 25 points (8-25 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 14 assists, nine rebounds, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 111-106 loss to Brooklyn.

James returned after missing two of his previous three games, falling just one assist short of a triple-double. This loss eliminates James and the Lakers from the playoff race and will be the first time James has not featured in post-season basketball since 2005. Looking ahead, James is almost certainly going to miss a few games, be it due to rest or his ongoing groin injury. Outside of the obvious disappointment of missing the playoffs, James is more than likely looking forward to giving his body the rest it needs over the off-season.