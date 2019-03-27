Lakers' LeBron James: Another double-double in win
James (knee) registered 23 points (11-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in the Lakers' 124-106 win over the Wizards on Tuesday.
James had been listed on the injury report for what appears to simply have been precautionary reasons, but he offered another signature stat line by the time the night was said and done. The future Hall of Famer's minutes weren't capped in any appreciable sense, either, as they checked in second on the starting five to the 39 logged by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and fell in line with the mid-30s allotment he's been seeing for most of March. James has now generated a double-double at minimum in three straight games and is averaging 29.2 points (on 50.0 percent shooting), 9.8 assists and 8.0 rebounds across 35.2 minutes across 11 games during the month.
