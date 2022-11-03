James ended with 20 points (9-23 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 120-117 overtime victory over New Orleans.

James had a difficult time from deep in the contest, missing all seven of his three-point attempts. However, he did his usual steady work across a variety of areas, finishing just two dimes shy of a triple-double and also swatting two shots. James' 43.9 percent mark from the field is well below his career norm, but he's nonetheless continued to be a big-time fantasy contributor with 25.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.7 triples, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks across seven games.