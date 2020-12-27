James (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

James was probable for the first half of the back-to-back set Sunday, and he's officially available for the home game against Minnesota. Barring any setbacks, the 35-year-old is also expected to play in Monday's contest against Portland. James totaled 22 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes while playing through his left ankle issue Friday.