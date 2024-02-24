James (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Spurs, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Despite playing in the All-Star game, James was held out Thursday against the Warriors to give his ankle extra time to heal. While there's no word of any restrictions, it's likely that the Lakers will be monitoring him closely.
