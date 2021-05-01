James (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Kings, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James had missed the last 20 games due to a high right ankle sprain, but he went through warmups successfully and will return to the court Friday. James won't have a hard minutes restriction Friday, but coach Frank Vogel said that the team will "be responsible" with the 36-year-old's workload, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports. Kyle Kuzma, Talen Horton-Tucker and Markieff Morris should see fewer minutes with James back in action.