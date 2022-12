James (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

James was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, but he'll be back in action Friday after being listed as probable for the matchup. He's posted double-doubles in three of his last six appearances and has averaged 28.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 35.0 minutes per game during that time.