James (ankle) will play in Friday's tilt against the Pelicans, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
James has routinely been receiving questionable designations and playing through it, and that will continue to be the case Friday. Look for the star veteran to assume his usual responsibilities assuming he avoids any setbacks.
