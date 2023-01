James (ankle) will play in Monday's contest against the Rockets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James will officially appear in this third consecutive contest after entering Monday questionable with an ankle injury. The future Hall of Famer is averaging 32.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 38.6 minutes per game over his first five appearances of 2023.