James (ankle) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

James returned Friday from a one-game absence due to an illness and posted 25 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 33 minutes in the win over the Hawks. Over his past 13 appearances, he's averaging 32.8 points, 7.2 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 36.7 minutes.