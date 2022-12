James (ankle) is available for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Mavericks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

James has been dealing with ankle soreness recently, but he'll be able to play through the issue once again after being listed as probable. He's scored 30-plus points in each of his last six appearances and has averaged 32.7 points, 7.7 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 36.8 minutes per game during that time.