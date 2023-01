James (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

James continues to deal with a sore left ankle, but he'll be able to play through the issue for a second consecutive game. He's recorded double-doubles in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 35.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 39.6 minutes per game during that time.