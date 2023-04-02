James (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James was questionable for Sunday's matchup due to his foot injury, but he'll be able to appear in a fourth consecutive game following his month-long absence. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 20.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31.0 minutes per game.