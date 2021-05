James (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

James returned to the court Saturday and recorded 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 28 minutes. He'll be able to play through his ankle injury once again in Sunday's regular-season finale, though his minutes could be limited if the Trail Blazers appear to be in line to earn a win over the Nuggets, which would lock the Lakers into the play-in tournament.