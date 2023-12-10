James (calf) has been upgraded to available to face the Pacers on Saturday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
James usually carries questionable tags into games, but the Lakers threw a probable tag on him prior to this update. As has been the case for weeks, James will not have any restrictions for the In-Season Tournament Finale.
