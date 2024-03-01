James (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Wizards, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and a maintenance day was on the table prior to this update. However, James will suit up for a fourth straight game, and coach Darvin Ham did not mention any restrictions.
More News
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Sparks massive rally in win•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Cleared to face Clippers•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Lakers' LeBron James: Lifts offense in double-double game•