James (foot) is available to play Saturday against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

James' availability isn't much of a surprise, as he was upgraded to probable earlier Saturday. The star forward has played 34 minutes in back-to-back games after missing a pair of contests due to foot soreness, so he's not expected to have any restrictions whatsoever. James is averaging 22.6 points, 9.0 assists and 7.9 rebounds across 35.0 minutes this season.