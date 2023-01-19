James (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

James entered the day questionable due to left ankle soreness, a designation that may have worried fantasy managers considering it was a downgrade from his usual probable status. However, the four-time MVP will take the floor for Wednesday's tilt and should see his typical workload. James has averaged 33.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists over 37.7 minutes per game in his last five appearances.