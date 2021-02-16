James is probable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle injury.
This has been a reoccurring theme for James this season, though he's yet to miss a game. Expect the star forward to be listed in the starting lineup ahead of Tuesday's matchup, barring any setbacks.
