James is dealing with a non-COVID illness and a knee injury and remains listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
James was initially added to the injury report with a knee issue, but it's since been revealed that he's also fighting off an illness. His activity throughout the day should give the team a better idea of his availability for Saturday evening.
