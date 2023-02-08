James posted 38 points (13-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 133-130 loss to the Thunder.

James got off to a roaring start offensively with 20 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, adding two boards, two assists and two steals. He was even better in the third quarter, knocking down six of eight shot attempts for another 16 points to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scoring leader. The small forward finished with a game-high 38 points on 65 percent shooting from the floor and now sits at 38,390 points for his career, just three points ahead of Abdul-Jabbar. James has now scored 25 or more points in five straight, though his three assists on the night were the fewest he's recorded in a game since Nov. 28.