James totaled 28 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists and four steals over 32 minutes during Friday's 101-73 victory over the Suns.

With the victory, the Lakers clinched home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, as they can't finish any lower than fourth in the Western Conference. James led his team in points and boards on the night en route to his 17th double-double of the season, and since Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) landed on the shelf he's averaged 28.0 points, 12.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 threes while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.