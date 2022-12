James had 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 116-102 loss to Cleveland.

The 17 boards were a season high for LeBron, who stepped up on the glass after Anthony Davis (illness) left the game early. The double-double was James' seventh in 17 contests, and since returning from a leg injury in late November he's averaging 27.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 3.4 threes and 1.3 steals a night.