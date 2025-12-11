James generated 19 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks across 36 minutes of Wednesday's 132-119 loss to San Antonio.

Since being cleared for action in mid-November, James has taken a backseat to Luka Doncic and, occasionally, Austin Reaves from a scoring standpoint. Still, the 40-year-old has been productive elsewhere, and he thrived in the peripheral categories against the Spurs. He more than doubled his previous season high of seven rebounds, and he surpassed his previous season total of two blocks Wednesday night.