James notched 34 points (12-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 loss to the Pelicans.

James had one of his best scoring performances of the season Sunday, but the rest of the team didn't perform at the same standard, and the Lakers suffered a 20-point loss. James' scoring figures have decreased a bit since his move to a point guard role, but his assists are on the rise. That said, a "decrease" in scoring for James shouldn't affect his fantasy output. After all, he's averaging 26.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game across his last 10 contests.