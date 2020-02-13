Lakers' LeBron James: Big game in OT win

James went for 32 points (15-29 FG, 1-7 3PT, 1-4 FT), 14 assists, and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's overtime win over the Nuggets.

It was the James and Anthony Davis show for most of the night, with the pair combining for 65 of the Lakers' 120 points. James was as aggressive,offensively, as he's been all season, taking 29 shots and repeatedly getting to the rim in the second half. While he missed what would have been the game-winning shot at the end of regulation, James finished with his 12th double-double on the year.