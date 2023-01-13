James posted 24 points (9-28 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 47 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 double-overtime loss to the Mavericks.

James has long been the type of player who can put up huge stats even on his least effective days, and that was the case Thursday as the 38-year-old fell just one assist shy of a triple-double. However, James also shot just 9-for-28 from the field, including 0-for-7 from three-point range, and failed to make a field goal during either overtime period. His rough shooting night may be partly the result of a sore left ankle that he has been recently battling, though James was able to give the Lakers a season-high 47 minutes in the loss. Los Angeles doesn't play again until Sunday, so James will have two days to recuperate after Thursday's heavy workload.