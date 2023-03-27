James ended with 19 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 118-108 loss to the Bulls.

While he wasn't immediately inserted back into the starting lineup after missing the prior 13 games due to a foot injury, James still saw a big workload off the bench as his team tries to stay in the playoff picture. The future Hall of Famer will get a couple days to rest before the Lakers face the Bulls again, this time back in Chicago on Wednesday, and he'll likely move into the starting five then.