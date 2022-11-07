James had 27 points (13-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

James scored 10 of the team's 16 points in the third quarter -- making five of his eight shot attempts -- but got little help from his teammates as the Lakers blew a six-point halftime lead. Sunday marked just the second time in nine games this season that James made at least half his shots. He's shooting just 44.7 percent from the field so far, far and away his lowest mark since his rookie season.