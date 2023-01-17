James logged 48 points (16-26 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds and nine assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 140-132 win over the Rockets.

James was not only productive in the victory, he was also efficient from all areas of the floor, going 11-for-16 from two-point range, 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and 11-for-12 from the charity stripe. On top of that, the future Hall of Famer finished without a turnover for the third time this season on a night when the Lakers set a franchise record with just two miscues as a team. James was particularly effective when it mattered most, scoring 20 of his season-high 48 points in the fourth period, including six points in the final minute of a close ballgame. Since turning 38 years old Dec. 30, James has posted three games of 40-plus points across seven contests, averaging 37.0 points, 9.7 boards, 8.6 assists and 1.7 three-pointers over that span. Given his continued defiance of Father Time, it's a foregone conclusion that, barring injury, James will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the all-time NBA scoring mark before season's end -- and possibly before the All-Star break.