James posted 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal across 17 minutes in Wednesday's 119-115 loss to the Suns.

After failing to drain a field goal in Monday's contest, James came storming back with a superb showing in Wednesday's loss. We saw the first glimpse of what could be a small-ball approach whenever Anthony Davis (rest) takes a seat, which is known to happen frequently. In recent years, James has taken on more of a facilitator role to preserve his longevity, but with Davis off the floor, James would be a more significant force inside in these situations. James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are all scheduled for rest Thursday against the Timberwolves.