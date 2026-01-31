James registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 142-111 victory over the Wizards.

After scoring 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland, James bounced back against Washington. The 41-year-old finished as Los Angeles' third-leading scorer, reaching the 20-point threshold for the third time in his last five outings. Over that stretch, the superstar has averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per contest.