James erupted for 51 points (19-31 FG, 6-8 3PT, 7-10 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in Sunday's win over the Heat.

Just a few days after dropping 44 points on the Blazers, James was back in the zone Sunday night, hitting 19 field goals and adding two steals and a block in 38 minutes of action. James hit six of his eight three-point attempts and, after a rough start, is now shooting better than 39 percent from three on the season.