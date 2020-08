The Lakers and Trail Blazers may boycott Wednesday's Game 5, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Bucks and Magic were the first teams to boycott their contest, with the Thunder and Rockets following shortly after. The Lakers will be having a team meeting "soon" to discuss the possibility of a boycott of their Game 5 against the Trail Blazers. This comes in the wake of Jacob Blake, an African-American man, being shot and paralyzed by Kenosha, Wisconsin police.