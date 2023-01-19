James accumulated 32 points (11-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to Sacramento.

James not only led Los Angeles in scoring in the contest, he was the team's only starter to finish with more than eight points, and he outscored the other four starters combined. The ageless veteran also paced the Lakers in assists and rebounds Wednesday, but it wasn't enough to get his team over the finish line. James turned the ball over only once in the loss, so the only complaint his fantasy managers can fairly put forth is that he was less efficient than usual in terms of shooting. Despite his below-standard 11-for-25 mark from the field against the Kings, James is shooting 52.0 percent overall through seven games in January, and he has been superb over that span with per-game averages of 34.9 points, 9.4 boards, 8.6 dimes, 1.4 triples and 0.9 steals.